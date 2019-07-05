Extreme heat continues into the weekend

TODAY:

Some clouds overhead through the afternoon with isolated showers on the radar. Not a washout and nothing severe likely today. Highs top out in the upper 80s with a deeply humid feel to the air. Virtually no wind to cut through the heat and humidity of the day.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the lower 70s overnight. An isolated shower chance on the radar. Very muggy into the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: Our final day in this long stretch of heat and humidity. Highs in the middle 80s with dew points well into the 70s. Showers possible through the afternoon.

SUNDAY: One-thousand percent more comfortable! Humidity finally breaks and we’re less muggy with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Finally!