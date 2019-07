TODAY:

Highs in the low 90s with pop-up thunderstorms on the radar before 12pm. An intensely hot afternoon with a heat index in the low 100s. An Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Saturday.

TONIGHT:

No relief from the heat overnight. Lows near 80 degrees this evening.

FRIDAY:

The hottest day of 2019, so far. An afternoon high of 96 degrees with a heat index of 110. Stay indoors in the air conditioning and drink plenty of fluids.