Extras needed for ‘Walking Dead’ filming in Richmond, Va.

Here is your chance to become a zombie - and get paid for it.

A new “Walking Dead” series will be filming in the Richmond area July through November 2019 and extras are needed for the shoot.

People of all ethnicities, ages and genders are needed for various roles on the show. The production is specifically interested in actors with a background in dance.

No travel or housing expenses will be provided, but all work as an extra will be paid.

To submit your name for consideration, email RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com with the subject line “WALKING DEAD.”

The email should include three current photos, including one close-up of your face and two full body photos with your current hairstyle and facial hair along with your name, phone number, email address, city and state of residency, union status, age, height and weight, clothing measurements, tattoo information, dance or athletic experience, make and model of your car, any previous acting experience and a headshot and resume.

For SAG/AFTRA members, a separate members only casting call will be June 29 from noon to 3 p.m. Members should email OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location information with the subject line “SAG SUBMISSION.”

For more information, follow Kendall Cooper Casting on Facebook.

