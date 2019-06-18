Exploring the Quilt Gardens in Elkhart County

If you love flowers of any kind, you definitely need to see the Quilt Gardens along the Heritage Trail in Elkhart County.

There are 17 gardens planted in the shape of quilt patterns, along with 21 hand-painted murals.

The gardens are located in Elkhart, Goshen, Bristol, Middlebury, Wakarusa and Nappanee.

Each location showcases a unique design with different flowers.

"They're located at venues around the county where people can interact and enjoy wonderful food, go shopping,” said Sonya Nash, the Quilt Gardens Project Manager. "They really showcase our people and our places and the stories of our community."

It’s completely free to view each garden, and there are maps and brochures at each location which serve as a tour guide.

To view a digital map of the Quilt Gardens, click here .

For more information on the Quilt Gardens, click here .

