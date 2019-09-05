Explaining the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

TODAY:

Some patchy fog is developing this Thursday morning. 16 Morning News Now will be monitoring for school delays.

Wake up temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s—a cool start! Afternoon highs reach the middle 70s with abundant sunshine.

A light breeze. Rain-free.

TONIGHT:

Another cool evening with lows in the middle 50s. Leave those windows open and the air conditioning off.

FRIDAY:

Thicker cloud cover builds into Michiana early. A few sprinkles are possible, popping up on the radar between 9-11am. Tracking a light drizzle into the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s, once again.

More of the same on Saturday.