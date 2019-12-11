Experience Shipshewana's "Lights of Joy" drive-thru Christmas display

If you're looking for a fun way to stay warm and look at Christmas lights, head to Shipshewana.

The "Lights of Joy" is a drive-thru light display located in Shipshewana’s flea market area.

The display takes drivers through nearly a mile-and-a-half-long road of sparkling displays, totaling two million LED lights.

Drivers can turn on the radio and listen to Christmas while viewing the lights.

"Traditionally, Shipshewana is kind of a summer destination and so we wanted to do more at Christmas,” said Ryan Riegsecker, owner of the Blue Gate. “And so we came up with this idea and it's been great."

“Lights of Joy will take place through January 4th.

The cost is $15 per vehicle during the week, and $20 on Friday and Saturdays.

