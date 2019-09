Four Winds Casino South Bend is getting ready to expand.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and their Four Winds Casino Management have a news conference scheduled for Wednesday morning.

They'll outline the expansion plan for the South Bend casino, which opened in January of 2018.

Four Winds also has casinos in New Buffalo, Dowagiac and Hartford.

16 News Now will be at the announcement and let you know what we learn Wednesday.