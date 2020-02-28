Exclusive interview with the actor who plays Zazu in 'The Lion King' musical

In just a few days, the Morris Performing Arts Center will be transformed into the Pride Lands of Africa as Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ takes stage in South Bend for the very first time.

All week, 16 News Now reporter Melissa Stephens has given exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage on the production of the iconic musical.

On Friday, we got the chance to head to the puppet room and speak with Jurgen Hooper, the actor who plays Zazu in the musical.

Hooper spoke of his experience learning the complex puppet.

“I've never done any puppet work before, so learning the whole apparatus was, I mean, just how he works was fascinating,” Hooper said. “So all of his kind of small motor skills I work with my right arm, you know, with his mouth and his eyes, and then everything in terms of large muscle movements and large motor skills has all of my left arm.”

Hooper says playing Zazu in the Lion King is unlike anything he’s ever done, and he’s thankful to be a part of it.

“Disney has created such an incredible piece with this, with 'The Lion King,'” he said. “You already have the majority of the audience is here to see something that they already know, which kind of lends it this incredible energy, because people have expectations and the show just supersedes.”

Disney’s "The Lion King" will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center March 4-22.

