Exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the making of Disney's 'The Lion King'

History will be made in South Bend on March 4 when Disney’s "The Lion King" comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center for the very first time.

The musical will be onstage for 24 performances, making it the longest-running production ever to take place on the Morris stage.

All week, 16 News Now reporter Melissa Stephens will give exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage on the production of the iconic musical.

On Monday, we got a glimpse back stage at the hundreds of costumes used in The Lion King.

“I have about 14 costume changes throughout the show,” ensemble dancer Paige Fraser said. “There's a lot of costume changes, and it takes a lot of practice and tracking and making sure you know where you're going and what's happening, and we luckily have dressers backstage that help us, and when we're onstage, costumes are being prepped, so it runs in very smooth.”

Disney’s "The Lion King" will be at the Morris Performing Arts Center March 4-22.

To purchase tickets, visit the Morris Center Box Office or click here.

