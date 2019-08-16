Exciting events for a fun-filled Michiana weekend

This weekend in South Bend, it's time for the annual Art Beat. That will be Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The event showcases more than 800 local artists, and it's a diverse group ranging from visual to performing and culinary artists.

It's all happening downtown on the Jefferson Bridge, extending into the East Bank Village.

Since temperatures are expected to rise this weekend, why not cool off on a giant Slip 'N Slide? That is available Saturday at Slide the Hill at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka.

The event will feature a DJ, food and drink vendors, and plenty of games. People of all ages can participate, and it's $5.

A little farther east, the 36th annual Osceola Bluegrass Festival kicked off at Fern Hunsberger Park. The event typically attracts more than 6,000 people every year.

The bluegrass festival features a number of bands as well as food and other activities. Best of all, admission is free. The festival runs through Sunday.

Just south of Osceola is the Wakarusa Ag Days and Tractor Show. The event features vintage farm equipment and demonstrations, as well as hometown bluegrass musicians and children's games.

Festivities take place Friday night at the Wakarusa Historical Museum until dusk and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

