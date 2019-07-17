Extreme heat fires up Wednesday

*An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Thursday afternoon until Saturday evening*

TODAY:

The beginning of our heat wave. Highs top out in the upper 80s with a few isolated showers popping up on the radar. With high levels of humidity, we’re looking at a heat index of 95°.

TONIGHT:

Intensely warm overnight with no relief from the heat. Lows in the lower 70s with a very muggy setting.

TOMORROW:

Hello, 90s! Although this isn’t the first time we’ve experienced 90s this season, it will feel exceptionally humid. Oppressive heat floods into Michiana with heat indicies in the 100s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We don’t break any hot-weather records this week.