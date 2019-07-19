Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Saturday

**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Saturday**

TODAY:

Starting the day with unbearable heat and humidity. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 70s will already feel uncomfortable with high levels of humidity from overnight.

Afternoon highs top out in the middle 90s with a heat index of 110 degrees. Find ways to keep yourself cool during the day.

We're dry with mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT:

Difficult sleeping weather if you don't have air conditioning. Lows in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees with high levels of humidity.

THIS WEEKEND--

SATURDAY: Still intensely hot with afternoon highs returning to the middle 90s. Late storms bring relief from the heat.

SUNDAY: Not nearly as warm with thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. Highs in the middle 80s.