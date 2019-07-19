Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Saturday

**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Saturday**
TODAY:
Starting the day with unbearable heat and humidity. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 70s will already feel uncomfortable with high levels of humidity from overnight.
Afternoon highs top out in the middle 90s with a heat index of 110 degrees. Find ways to keep yourself cool during the day.
We're dry with mostly sunny skies.
TONIGHT:
Difficult sleeping weather if you don't have air conditioning. Lows in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees with high levels of humidity.
THIS WEEKEND--
SATURDAY: Still intensely hot with afternoon highs returning to the middle 90s. Late storms bring relief from the heat.
SUNDAY: Not nearly as warm with thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. Highs in the middle 80s.