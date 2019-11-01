Ex-officer to serve 12 years in fatal shooting of naked man

A former Georgia police officer who was convicted of aggravated assault and other crimes in the fatal shooting of an unarmed, naked man has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.

Robert "Chip" Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Olsen was convicted of one count of aggravated assault, two counts of violating his oath of office and one count of making a false statement. Jurors acquitted him on two counts of felony murder.

On Friday, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Olsen to a total of 20 years, with 12 years to serve, followed by eight years of probation.

