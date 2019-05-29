Ex-Roger Stone aide agrees to testify before grand jury

A former aide to Trump confidant Roger Stone has agreed to testify before a grand jury initially used in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Andrew Miller, who has fought the subpoena for nearly a year, is scheduled to appear Friday. That's according to his attorney Paul Kamenar.

The move comes after an appeals court rejected Miller's challenge of Mueller's authority and a federal judge on Wednesday denied a last ditch effort to avoid testifying.

Mueller initially sought Miller's testimony as part of his investigation of Stone. Trump's longtime friend was arrested earlier this year and charged with lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Kamenar says prosecutors have not shared what they plan to ask his client.

