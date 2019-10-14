"Evil Dead: The Musical" production at IU South Bend

IU South Bend is making the most of the Halloween season with their upcoming production of "Evil Dead: The Musical".

It's inspired by the cult classic films "The Evil Dead", "The Evil Dead 2", and "Army of Darkness". It follows five college students who go to a cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force.

But it's not all scares. The show at the Upstage Theatre in Northside Hall is a campy horror comedy spoof, and the hero wields not only a chainsaw, but also some bad jokes.

Associate theater professor Justin Amellio is directing the production. He says they chose "Evil Dead: The Musical" in part because it made sense for the season.

"This was the first time our production schedule was going to allow us to perform right on and near Halloween. As a department, we had spoken for a while about choosing a show to celebrate this time of the year with our audiences," Amellio tells 16 News Now.

"EVIL DEAD is the show we picked as it is a hilarious spoof of the beloved cult movies with rocking songs, dancing zombies and a level of heightened camp, character and theatrical creation that working on it is a real benefit to our students on all levels of production."

Amellio does warn that the show contains strong language, adult themes, and a whole lot of blood and guts. In fact, there will even be a section of the audience designated as the "splatter zone". People in that section will be given ponchos… and they'll need them.

Why should students and the community come out and see the performance? Amellio says it will be a good time for adults—and supporters of theater.

"We hope those in the mood for an R-Rated, bloody and gory musical camp fest will want to come out and support the students of the theatre and dance department at IU South Bend," he explains.

Tickets are general admission and those looking to sit in the splatter zone should arrive early. The show runs October 16 to November 2, with a special late night Halloween performance on October 31.

You can get more information at arts.iusb.edu or by calling the box office at 574-520-4203.