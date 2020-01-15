Every inch of snow means $1 off Busch Beer in Michigan

Even if you hate the snow, it could benefit Busch Beer drinkers in Michigan.

Busch Beer said Wednesday that for every inch of snow that falls throughout the season, Michiganders will get $1 off of Busch products.

They are basing the totals off a specific city for each state. For Michigan, that city is Grand Rapids.

Other cities include Green Bay, Wisconsin; Des Moines, Iowa; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Buffalo, New York.

There are seven cities in the United States where Busch is tracking snowfall totals. Check out the running totals per state at busch.com/snow-day.html.

The snowfall totals go back to January 1, and they'll keep track of those totals through March 20.

Each resident can earn up to $30 back in the form of a prepaid virtual or normal MasterCard rebate.

One qualifier, though, is that you must purchase one or more packages of Busch, Busch Light, Busch Ice or Busch N/A between January 1 and March 20, 2020.

Click here for the full contest rules.

