Events to keep the whole family entertained this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and there are plenty of ways to beat the heat and have some fun in Michiana.

Summer in the City kicks off Friday in Dowagiac, where attendees can enjoy more than 50 hours of entertainment, from music to games, local food and brews. The fun goes until 5 p.m. Sunday. Just head downtown.

And if you're in the mood for some blues, head to Mishawaka for the 21st annual Firefighters Blues Festival.

That's on Saturday from noon-11 p.m. at Kamm Island Park. Tickets are $10.

Five blues bands will perform throughout the day, and what makes this festival unique is it is all thanks to the South Bend Fire Department. Proceeds go to the Hoosier Burn Camp and the Survive Alive House.

In Buchanan, if you're in the mood to enjoy music in the air conditioning, Fernwood Friday has you covered. From 5-9 p.m. Friday, The Dean's List is performing at Fernwood Botanical Garden's Sims Education Center.

It's part of their Four Winds Entertainment Series. Members get in free, and nonmembers are admitted for $5.

