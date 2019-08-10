Event to keep South Bend school programs funded held at Four Winds Field

An event was held at Four Winds Field Friday night to help keep South Bend Community School Corporation programs funded in.

It was the Big Give: Back 2 School Parade and Family Funfest sponsored by the South Bend Alumni Association in partnership with South Bend Schools.

The event raises thousands of dollars for programs like fine arts, academic competitions, athletics, theater, service and more. The funfest is a way for family to still enjoy the summer but also get ready for the school year.

"We're excited," Nicole Klutinoty said. "We came down to see the parade, just have some fun, do the bounce houses, get the kids out of the house before they're in school"

The emcee of the event was 16 News Now's own Lindsay Stone.

On Saturday at Four Winds Field, families are invited back for a backpack giveaway filled with school supplies, and families can connect with more than 40 community partners and service providers.

