Evening storms in spots, and a hot week ahead

Showers and storms are possible this evening mainly along and south of US 30. Lows overnight near 70 with increasing humidity. Tomorrow will be warmer and definitely humid. Highs will top off near 90, but it will feel like mid 90s. There will be a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms.

The big story moving forward this week is heat and humidity. We'll really feel the increase in humidity tomorrow, but it could be downright dangerous as we get to Thursday and Friday with the heat index in the triple digits. Plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Have plenty of water available and make sure you take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Keep an eye on the kids as they don't always pay attention to what's happening to their bodies. Walk your dogs in the morning and in the evening when the pavement isn't so hot.