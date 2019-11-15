Espin VR in Mishawaka offers unique, new virtual reality experience

Do you want to travel the world, explore a museum, or take a trip to the bottom of the ocean without actually going there?

You can do it all at Espin VR, a virtual reality gaming place that opened up last month.

Located at 605 W Edison Road in Mishawaka, it's a unique place where you can choose from 70 different games and experiences.

Espin VR has multiple gaming stations, a snack room, and a room you can rent out for parties.

And if gaming isn't your thing, you can relax by putting yourself in the middle of documentaries or movies.

"One of the things that's helped me out through some of my post deployment things has actually been just putting a headset on,” said co-owner Matt Martin. “It blocks out the entire world. You can just enjoy your time there in that world and not worry about anything else."

For more information Espin VR, or for hours and prices, click here .


