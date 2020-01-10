Escape the bad weather this weekend at Blackthorn Topgolf Swing Suite in Granger

If you're looking to avoid the messy weather this weekend, but still have fun, how does indoor golf sound?

Blackthorn Top Golf Swing Suite in Granger has six interactive simulators that let you play golf, plus a host of other sports and games including zombie dodge ball.

"It provides a competitive experience for people that have never golfed before or people that are really good at golf,” said Killian Probst, general manager. “It kind of bridges that gap and helps people at all skill levels compete and still have fun."

The cost to rent out a suite is $40 an hour during the week, and $60 an hour on the weekends.

For more information, click here .


