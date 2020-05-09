Erskine Boulevard Celebrates South Bend High School Graduates

High School graduates felt some love Saturday.

Erskine Boulevard residents congratulated seniors from all South Bend Area High Schools with signs, banners, music and balloons, as the 2020 graduates paraded down the street.

The organizer formed a committee and planned this in less than a month.

"Clearly the word has gotten out the way we wanted it to. We really just want a safe, happy event to honor our graduates. We would love for this to become an annual event," said organizer Melanie Bitner.

Each block of Erskine Boulevard represented a different school.

"For an entire street to represent a whole community. We know there are friendly rivalries and competitions, but I love that the South Bend community, whether it's public schools or Catholic schools...Career Academy...that everybody is able to come together for a common, unifying cause, Bitner said.

Graduates from Riley, Washington, Rise Up Academy, Clay, Adams, Martian, St. Joe and Career Academy participated.

"It's a great community outreach on behalf of all the seniors who are missing out on so much...I just think it was a fantastic idea...We are very proud of you. We hope the best for you and God Bless," said Marian High School Principal Mark Kirzeder.

