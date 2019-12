Parking for a popular picnic area at a northwest Indiana national park has been shut down.

The National Park Service is closing the western portion of parking for the Indiana Dunes National Park's Lakeview picnic area.

The closure comes as recent erosion to shoreline has caused dangerous conditions. Access to the beach from that area is also closed.

The area is not expected to reopen until May of 2020.

The picnic area and parking directly to the south of the lake view remains open.