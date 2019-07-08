Eric Logan's son shot over weekend in South Bend

The son of Eric Logan, the man killed in a June 16 officer-involved shooting, was shot in the leg in South Bend over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Eric Logan Jr. reportedly approached police investigating a hit-and-run in the area of Lincoln Way West and Lawndale Avenue around 2:58 a.m. Saturday, police say.

Logan Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately provide information about any potential suspects in an email response, and a public log says Logan Jr. reported "being shot by an unknown suspect."

NewsCenter 16 is working to learn more about the shooting. Stay with us online and on the air as updates become available.

