Enthusiasts show off their classic cars at Middlebury cruise-in

Classic car owners showed off their rides in Middlebury Thursday night.

Car enthusiasts got to view some of the region's best collectible cars at the Essenhaus Classic Car Cruise-In. The Cruise-Ins have been happening every Thursday night since May.

The events also feature live entertainment, hand-dipped ice cream and old-fashioned sodas.

"There's obviously a lot of Camaros and Novas and a lot of Mustangs," 1968 Plymouth GTX owner Merle Yoder said. "… There's a lot of great people here. Good food. Just good times. See a lot of people that I haven't seen in years."

The cruise-ins culminate with a finale on Sept. 26.

Registering your car is free and includes coupons to Essenhaus Restaurant, and Essenhaus Village shops.

