Enjoying the sunshine before storms arrive

TODAY:

A cool start. Mostly sunny this afternoon with clouds gradually building in. Highs in the mid 60s. A light breeze.

Storms likely after 9pm with gusty winds and small hail. Storms last for less than 3 hours.

TONIGHT:

Two opportunities for heavy rain. Monday evening & redeveloping storms early Tuesday from 3am-8am. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Strong winds, up to ½” of rain.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8am, then reoccurring into the evening. High temperatures surge into the lower 70s! A stronger breeze developing late with showers and thunderstorms around sunset, leading into the overnight hours.

BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:

Stormy weather Monday evening (after 9pm)

Stormy weather Tuesday morning (3am-8am)

Stormy weather Tuesday evening (After 6pm)