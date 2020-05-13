Enjoy the sunshine Wednesday before 4 days of turbulent weather arrive

TODAY:

Sunny and dry. Pleasant with highs in the middle 60s. Building cloud cover late. A bit of a breeze from the SE.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the low 50s! Quite mild. Thicker cloud cover. Rain showers begin around 3am; spotty at first, developing into thunderstorms before daybreak Thursday.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms early in the day with high temperatures reaching the low 70s. Storms lead through lunchtime, briefly tapering off. We’ll see stormy weather redeveloping late, bringing more heavy rain and gusty winds overnight into Friday morning.

We’re under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather in parts of Michiana for Thursday. Rainfall totals of +2” possible.