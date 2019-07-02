Enjoy nature at Wellfield Botanic Gardens this summer

If you're looking for something to do with the family this summer, head to Elkhart.

Wellfield Botanic Gardens was founded back in 2005, and it sits on 36 acres of land.

It houses several flower displays, landscapes and water features.

They've got something there for the whole family, including a children's garden.

Executive Director Eric Garton says it's a great opportunity for Michiana families to enjoy nature.

"For us, just being a beautiful place is one of those great aspects of being in this area. This area needs that,” Garton said. “There isn't enough opportunity for people to get engaged with nature, and were one of those places that they can do so in a very safe way."

And if you're worried about heading there in the heat, they've got air-conditioned buildings and plenty of shade.

For more information on hours and admission, click here.


