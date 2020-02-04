Enjoy ice bumper cars at Garden Ice Arena this Friday

If you're looking to spend some of these dreary, winter days having indoor fun, head to St. Joseph, Michigan.

On Friday, February 7th, the Garden Ice Arena will once again offer ice bumper car rides.

The rink rolled out the ice fun last October, and it’s been a hit ever since.

"The kids love it. I mean, it's funny because we have private events and corporate events here too and the adults love coming out here and bumping each other,” said manager AJ Glowacki.

You can ride the bumper cars on Friday from 4:30-8 p.m. The rides cost $10 for 12 minutes, and part of the rink will be open for ice skating too.

Registration is required, and you can sign up by clicking here .

And if you aren’t able to make it Friday, no need to worry. The Garden Ice Arena plans on offering ice bumper cars at different dates throughout the spring and summer too, so check their website for updates.

