Enjoy free holiday activities at the South Bend Museum of Art

If you're looking for some free fun with the family this Christmas break, head to the South Bend Museum of Art.

Now through December 24th, you can decorate cookies for free at the museum and stop at their mobile art stations to draw holiday pictures.

And inside the museum's Dot Shop, you can view the gingerbread village.

The masterpieces were created by people of all ages, and you can vote for your favorite one.

"We have young people that are doing just amazing artistic things with these gingerbread houses,” said Cathy Dietz, Marketing & Events for SBMA. “One is not a house, but it's a plant. It’s just outstanding, so you just have to come see for yourself."

You can view the gingerbread village during museum hours.

For more information on South Bend Museum of Art’s holiday fun, click here .

Downtown South Bend is also offering a host of free activities for the holidays, including visits with Santa and free holiday movies. For more information on the events, click here .

