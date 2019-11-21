Enjoy family fun at Lakeshore Roller World in Stevensville

If you're looking for something fun to do with the family, why not throw on a pair of roller skates?

Lakeshore Roller World, located at 5567 Red Arrow Hwy in Stevensville, has been around since 1975.

In addition to open skate, you can also take lessons, have parties there and even take Zumba classes.

Owner Robert Saleem says it's a great place for people to put the phone down and just enjoy quality family time.

"People have gotten too home entertainment oriented, and they've kind of broken the chain on the legacy of family entertainment and recreation,” Saleem said.

Open skate costs $6 for admission, and $2 to rent skates. Families can skate for just $25, up to five people.

For more information on Zumba and the skate classes offered at Lakeshore Roller World, click here .

