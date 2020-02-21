Enjoy the nice weather this weekend at the Potawatomi Zoo's Winter Days

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head to the Potawatomi Zoo.

Saturday is Winter Days at the zoo, and it's a chance to see what the animals are doing during the off season.

From noon to 3 p.m., you and the family can see some of your favorite furry friends.

And weather permitting, you'll be able to take a ride on the carousel.

"What's great about it is you just get to see the zoo, kind of some of the changes we've made,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “Kind of a sneak peek at what's to come for this next season."

Admission costs $5.50 and members get in for free.

If you can't make it Saturday, you'll have one more chance. The zoo's last Winter Days will take place on March 7th.

