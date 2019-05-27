Enhanced risk of severe weather for Michiana on Monday

*WE ARE UNDER AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER TODAY*

It’s a dry start to the day with mostly sunny skies after daybreak. We’re good to go for all parade routes across Michiana! Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s before stormy weather arrives. Strong to severe storms will develop as a warm, moist breeze from the south crashes into an approaching system from the west. While the greatest threat is strong and damaging wind gusts, we can’t count out the threat of a weak tornado or two. This system will be closely monitored by your entire #StormTeam16

Even after the sun sets, we’re still not guaranteed relief from the day’s storms. Thunderstorms continue overnight as a stationary front sets up shop right over Michiana.

Lows will be incredibly mild in the upper 60s with ongoing showers into Tuesday morning.

We’re under a marginal risk for severe weather. A few storms will pop up around the noon hour with late thunderstorms on the radar after dark, into 2am Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday top out near 80.