Engineering class builds prosthetic arm for child

For most college students, class projects consist of papers and Power Points.

But for engineering students at Grace College, it means designing and building a life-changing prosthetic arm for one incredible little girl.

"We had no idea the entire pregnancy that Zoe had a limb difference," said Zoe's dad, Jeremy Kilgore. "It came as a complete shock to us."

"We got a call from one of my past principals -- I’m a teacher -- saying we have an opportunity for Zoe," added Zoe's mom, Leah Kilgore.

"Mike and I were having a conversation about this idea of creating a 3D-printed prosthetic for children to help those with limb differences expand their capabilities," explained Jody Claypool, owner and chief consultant at J.C. Innovations.

The two consults realized it presented a great learning opportunity.

"We had some underutilized equipment and a lot of interns in the technology organization, so we thought they could use an opportunity to see something through, start to finish," said Mike Hawkins, a consultant at J.C. Innovations.

They partnered with engineering students at Grace College to design a prosthetic hand for Zoe.

Junior engineering students Natalie Bontrager and Pavle Popovic spent months adapting a model to fit Zoe’s needs. The two successfully designed a fully functioning hand for the energetic 4-year-old.

"It’s great for them to feel the reward of they did some hard work and actually getting to see the smile on her face," said Dr. Fred Wentof, assistant professor of engineering. "That’s worth way more than an A."

