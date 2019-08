Sanctuary at St. Paul's in South Bend will host a workshop designed to help people live a healthier and more positive lifestyle.

The Engage your Age Wellness Workshop will be Friday, August 23rd from 10 am to 3 pm.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Melanie Hoefle to talk more about the workshop.

To learn more about Engage your Age, you can visit Saint Joseph Health System's website.