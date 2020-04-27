UPDATE: Battle Creek man found safe

UPDATE: An Endangered Missing Advisory for a Battle Creek man has been canceled. Seventy-nine-year-old Houston “John” Cooper has been found safe, Michigan State Police said.

--------------------

Police in Battle Creek are searching for a 79-year-old man who left his home sometime after midnight Monday.

Houston “John” Cooper was last seen in the 400 block of Upton Avenue in Battle Creek.

Police say he has dementia and it is not known what, if any, clothing he was wearing.

Cooper is 5’8” and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Cooper, call 911 or the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0912.

