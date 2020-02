Enamored, LLC teams up with the Family Justice Center for a special event on Valentine's Day.

They'll be collecting donations of menstrual hygeine products. If you bring in a box of new, unopened tampons, pads, liners or diva cups, you'll be entered to win a $150 Enamored gift certificate.

The Family Justice Center crisis line is (574)-289-HELP.

You can learn more about the upcoming event on Facebook.