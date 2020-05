The Emporium Restaurant in downtown South Bend is closing "for the foreseeable future" due to "circumstances surrounding COVID-19."

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to close the Emporium Restaurant for the foreseeable future. We are profoundly grateful for the dedication of our staff and thank the South Bend community for its patronage over the years.