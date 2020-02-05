Employee: SB Residence Inn workers will not receive pay they're owed

Workers at the South Bend Residence Inn reportedly will not receive the rest of the pay they are owed by their former management company, Portfolio Hotels and Resorts.

An employee says their new property management company told some workers they are all starting fresh. The new firm reopened the Residence Inn after Portfolio closed on Jan. 21.

An employee says Portfolio reportedly owes them 10 days of pay, except they won't receive that pay at all, and anyone who's worked at the hotel for over a year will lose their vacation time. Employees are also losing their paid sick days.

The same Residence Inn worker says they have been told that GF Hotels and Resorts is only supposed to manage the hotel for a year, then a bank will decide whether or not to keep the inn open.

