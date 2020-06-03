Emergency responders search for man missing in Bass Lake

Emergency responders are searching for a man who went missing in a Starke County lake Tuesday.

Anthony Cohn, 37, went under the surface of Bass Lake while swimming after a boat that began to float away.

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:



Indiana Conservation Officers are searching Bass Lake for a missing Bass Lake resident.

Anthony Cohn, 37, was standing on a sandbar yesterday when the wind released the anchor of the boat he was with from the sand. The boat began to rapidly float away, and Cohn swam after it. He entered deeper water and went under the surface. He did not return to the surface, and 911 was called.

Conservation Officers were notified at approximately 2:45 p.m. yesterday. Conservation officers and other emergency personnel immediately responded to the area and began a search.

Conservation Officers conducted searches with sonar equipment and dive personnel from multiple agencies until sunset last night. The search will resume this morning as weather allows. The public is asked to avoid the area while the search continues.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, Bass Lake Fire Department, Koontz Lake Fire Department, Starke County EMS, Starke County Dispatch Center and Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center.