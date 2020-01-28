Emergency demolition order issued to extinguish Benton harbor house fire

The contents of a home fueled a Benton Harbor fire Tuesday afternoon that killed a dog and was extinguished only after an emergency demolition order was secured to raze the house.

The resident was not home and was not hurt.

First responders were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Superior Street around 3:01 p.m., according to a release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

They arrived to find the home thick black smoke and flames, which resulted in "zero visibility while standing in the yard," the release says. A haze settled over a several-block radius from the fire.

The public safety department says the "large amount of contents inside the home … made it impossible to attack the fire from the inside" and helped fuel the flames and heavy smoke. Even more possessions. debris and "junk" outside added obstacles for firefighters.

Off-duty firefighters had to be called in to assist.

An emergency demolition order was secured and the back of the house was torn down, allowing firefighters to target hot spots.

"The structure was ultimately razed to the ground and the fire extinguished," the release says.

