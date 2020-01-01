Emergency crews searching for missing kayaker

Emergency crews are searching for a kayaker who is missing in Niles.

The call came in at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say four kayakers were on the St. Joseph River when they fell in.

One of the kayakers is unaccounted for as of 10:15 a.m.

Emergency crews are continuing to search for the missing person.

The search began near the Broadway Bridge, south of Island Park.

Officials haven't released any identifying information about the kayakers.

We have a crew at the scene, and we'll post updates as we learn more.

