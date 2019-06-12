Emergency crews search Dowagiac River for missing man

Emergency crews are searching the Dowagiac River after 47-year-old Garen Patrick Collins went missing.

Collins was reported missing from the Riverfront Park Campground in Niles Township. His vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Pucker Street Dam.

He was last seen Sunday morning.

Collins is described as 6'2" tall, 265 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (269) 983-7141 ext. 7224.

