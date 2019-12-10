Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy from Boaz, Ala.

Police in Alabama asked for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest.

He is a white male with brown hair and eyes, 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say the boy may be in the company of Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

He was last seen in the area of Brown Street in Boaz at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information regarding Zane, please contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812, or call 911.

Copyright 2019 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.