Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it.

The event was announced Wednesday by iHeartMedia and Fox. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the concert airing at 9-10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations.

The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment for safety reasons.

Viewers will be asked to support the charitable organizations Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

3/25/2020 6:57:07 PM (GMT -4:00)