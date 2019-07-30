Elkhart's new E3 Robotics Center focuses on children's STEM skills

Exploration, education and engagement are the main focus points at the new E3 Robotics Center in Elkhart.

The center is a nonprofit organization that focuses on teaching students in kindergarten through 12th grade robotics programming.

Back in May, the center separated from the ETHOS Innovation Center. Now, E3 is excited to teach students science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills.

"The students are kind of tricked into learning by using robots, essentially," executive director Brian Boehler said. "They think that they're building robots when, in return, we are actually building students, teaching them about those STEM-based skills."

E3 Robotics Center team says they are excited to be in their new space and are ready to start teaching children while also having fun.

