Elkhart's Tuesday Cruise-Ins show what drives people toward classic cars

Happening Tuesday evening and every other Tuesday throughout the summer is the Tuesday Cruise-in, a classic car show at Elkhart's Southgate Crossing.

The shows feature classic cars as well as motorcycles, and the event includes prize giveaways.

16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas stopped by to learn more about what drives people to put so much care into their cars and learn more about the culture around classic cars.

"Everybody seems to know each other, talk to each other, help each other out, tell each other where we can find parts," classic car owner Russell Glasscock said. "It's a good time. You meet some good, honest American people here."

Weather permitting, the show goes from 4-7 p.m. until Aug. 27.

