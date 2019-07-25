Elkhart's East Jackson Boulevard reopens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Elkhart city officials, business leaders and community members gathered to celebrate a major milestone in the River District Streetscape Project.

Mayor Tim Neese officially reopened East Jackson Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that traded the traditional scissors for a red convertible.

The $5 million project was part of a larger commitment by the city to provide the public infrastructure necessary to support future growth and development in the area through the creation of an walkable city center.

"It's about the creation of jobs," Neese said. "We have near here about a 203 apartment complexes. We're building another one that's very close. So, we not only want people to come to the city of Elkhart and work here, we want them to come here and live here. So, it's also about recruiting people."

With construction completed along Jackson Boulevard and Elkhart Avenue, the city will now focus on smaller-scale street projects along Junior Achievement Drive and Lexington Avenue. Both are expected to be completed by 2020.

