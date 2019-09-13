Elkhart woman's murder trial moving forward

Following a 2018 murder, an Elkhart woman’s trial will move forward after she was deemed mentally competent to stand trial.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Cindy Goodwin, 51, appeared in court Thursday.

Last November, Goodwin’s attorney argued Goodwin’s psychological symptoms, causing significant memory loss.

Goodwin is accused of shooting and killing Johnny Mullins, 50 of Elkhart, in April 2018. Mullins’ body was discovered in a wooded area near Walnut Trails Apartments on Visscher Drive.

Goodwin’s trial is set to begin Feb. 3, 2020.

