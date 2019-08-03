Elkhart woman, recovering heroin addict continues to share story of hope

More than two years clean from heroin, an Elkhart artist continues to use her craft to share her story that recovery is possible.

Saturday, 16 News Now followed-up with Kelsey Farver, the Elkhart woman we did a special report on in February, when we talked about tales of addiction.

Kelsey is now more than two years into her recovery from a heroin addiction.

Like in February, Kelsey continues to use her art to spread her story of recovery, as she did today for an addiction resources event at the Elkhart Library.

Kelsey talks about why follow-up stories are important amid the opioid epidemic.